Open Menu

4 Relatives Held In Girl Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM

4 relatives held in girl murder case

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The police have arrested four relatives of a minor girl who was slaughtered in a sunflower field in Baqirpur area on suburb of the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that an 11-year-old girl, identified as Fiza Bibi, daughter of Shaukat, was slaughtered in a sunflower field the other day. He said that modern technology and forensic science was availed to trace out the whereabouts of the killers involved in the murder of the girl. “Sadar police have arrested four relatives of the girl including two real uncles and two other relatives,” he said.

He said that action to arrest the culprits was taken following DNA results received form Forensic Science Agency.

He added that special investigation headed by ASP (Sadar) Circle had been formed to conduct investigation into the case.

It is recalled here the victim Fiza Bibi went missing when she came out of her house to fetch water from nearby water pump for house. The family along with local people conducted search of the girl when they saw the girl coming from sunflower field with bleeding from her neck. The family and local people offered water to the girl but water came out of slaughtered neck and the girl died on the spot. The incident took place in Baqribpur area lying within jurisdiction of Sadar Police.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

15 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

15 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

15 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

15 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

15 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

15 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

15 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

15 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

15 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan