4 Relatives Held In Girl Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The police have arrested four relatives of a minor girl who was slaughtered in a sunflower field in Baqirpur area on suburb of the city.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that an 11-year-old girl, identified as Fiza Bibi, daughter of Shaukat, was slaughtered in a sunflower field the other day. He said that modern technology and forensic science was availed to trace out the whereabouts of the killers involved in the murder of the girl. “Sadar police have arrested four relatives of the girl including two real uncles and two other relatives,” he said.
He said that action to arrest the culprits was taken following DNA results received form Forensic Science Agency.
He added that special investigation headed by ASP (Sadar) Circle had been formed to conduct investigation into the case.
It is recalled here the victim Fiza Bibi went missing when she came out of her house to fetch water from nearby water pump for house. The family along with local people conducted search of the girl when they saw the girl coming from sunflower field with bleeding from her neck. The family and local people offered water to the girl but water came out of slaughtered neck and the girl died on the spot. The incident took place in Baqribpur area lying within jurisdiction of Sadar Police.
