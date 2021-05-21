UrduPoint.com
4 Reports Of Standing Committee Presented In NA

Fri 21st May 2021

4 reports of standing committee presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :As many as four reports of Standing Committee on Federal education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture were presented in the National Assembly on Friday.

The reports were presented by Chairman of the committee Mian Najeeb ud Din Awaisi in the House.

The reports were included the bill to provide for re-organization of the Pakistan Air Force Air War College as a degree awarding Institute [The PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021], the bill to amend the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Act, 2011 [The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021], to amend the Pakistan academy of Letters Act, 2013 [The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021] and the bill to provide for the establishment of Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences as the degree awarding institute [The Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021].

More Stories From Pakistan

