4 Reports Of Standing Committees Presented In Senate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) As many as four reports of various standing committees including Interior, Rules of Procedure, and Law and Justice were presented in the Senate on Friday.
Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui on behalf of the Chairman, the Standing Committee on Interior Faisal Saleem Rehman presented the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024] in the House.
Dost Ali Jasser on behalf of Taj Haider, Chairman, Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges presented the report of the Committee on a Privilege Motion moved by Senator Palwasha Mohammed Zai Khan, against Mr.
Khalid Hamdani, CPO, Rawalpindi in Senate.
Chairman, the Standing Committee on Law and Justice Farooq Hamid Naek presented two reports of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021) and on a Bill further to amend the Service Tribunals Act, 1973 [The Service Tribunals (Amendment) Bill, 2024] in the House.
APP/raz-qsr
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting Chairman Senate condemns Mastung bomb blast13 minutes ago
-
Ayaz condemns bomb blast near school in Mastung13 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Amendment Ordinance, 2024 laid in Senate23 minutes ago
-
A 38-member delegation from Rahma Model School visits Parliament House23 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication needs public support, awareness: specialist's appeal23 minutes ago
-
62 power pilferers arrested during last four month33 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns explosion in Mastung33 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 45 kg drugs in nine operations33 minutes ago
-
Govt on right track, won't be derailed by PTI's conspiracies: Senator Irfan Siddiqui53 minutes ago
-
District admin confiscates 304-kg plastic bags53 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes role of business community in economic development53 minutes ago
-
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast1 hour ago