4 Reports Of Standing Committees Presented In Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) As many as four reports of various standing committees including Interior, Rules of Procedure, and Law and Justice were presented in the Senate on Friday.

Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui on behalf of the Chairman, the Standing Committee on Interior Faisal Saleem Rehman presented the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024] in the House.

Dost Ali Jasser on behalf of Taj Haider, Chairman, Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges presented the report of the Committee on a Privilege Motion moved by Senator Palwasha Mohammed Zai Khan, against Mr.

Khalid Hamdani, CPO, Rawalpindi in Senate.

Chairman, the Standing Committee on Law and Justice Farooq Hamid Naek presented two reports of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021) and on a Bill further to amend the Service Tribunals Act, 1973 [The Service Tribunals (Amendment) Bill, 2024] in the House.

