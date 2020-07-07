UrduPoint.com
4 Restaurants, 2 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Tue 07th July 2020

4 restaurants, 2 shops sealed over SOPs violation

HAFIZABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Four restaurants and two shops were sealed by the Additional District Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Irshad Cheema on the charge of SOPs violation, here on Tuesday.

He warned the restaurant owners and shopkeepers to strictly abide by the SOPs otherwise they would be imposed fines.

The restaurant owners were serving meal to the customers in the restaurants by violating the SOPs, he added.

He warned that zero tolerance policy would be adopted in case of SOPs violations.

