4 restaurants, marriage hall sealed on violation of COVID SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday continued action against violation of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in different areas of Hyderabad.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner City Mutahar Amin Watto visited different areas to inspect implementation of SOPs and took action against violators.

Mutahar Amin Watto, on the occasion, sealed four restaurants and marriage Hall in taluka city for violating coronavirus related SOPs.

Meanwhile, AC Latifabad Fatima Saima Ahmed paid surprise visit to Royal Taj restaurant where indoor program was in progress. The AC, on the occasion, imposed fine of Rs. 100000 against RT hotel management for violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and warned strict action will be initiated if strict implementation of the government orders would not be followed.