4 roads to be re-constructed with Rs 420mln: Hanif Patafi

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Hanif Khan Patafi has said that four roads will be reconstructed with Rs 420 million in the city.

The Punjab CM gave approval of re-construction of roads including Waqar Canteen to Sakhi Sarwar Road via Gudai Chowk, Manika Canal to Government Girls College, Commerce College to Ghazi Park and Masjid Awanwali Chowk to Shah Faisal Town.

The advisor said that green-belts and street-lights would also be installed along these roads.