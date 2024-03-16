Open Menu

4 Robbers Arrested, Illicit Weapons Recovere

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 09:20 PM

4 robbers arrested, illicit weapons recovere

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Buchiana police have arrested four alleged robbers and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police conducted a raid in Chak No 656-GB and nabbed four outlaws along with illegal weapons.

The accused were on their looting spree when the police arrested them and recovered mobile phones, cash, motorcycles and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress From

Recent Stories

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

25 minutes ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

25 minutes ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

39 minutes ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

40 minutes ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

40 minutes ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

40 minutes ago
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

40 minutes ago
 IGP orders action over violence against women

IGP orders action over violence against women

51 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations

51 minutes ago
 Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdo ..

Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..

51 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..

51 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss h ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan