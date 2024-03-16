4 robbers arrested, illicit weapons recovere

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Buchiana police have arrested four alleged robbers and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police conducted a raid in Chak No 656-GB and nabbed four outlaws along with illegal weapons.

The accused were on their looting spree when the police arrested them and recovered mobile phones, cash, motorcycles and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.