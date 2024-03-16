4 Robbers Arrested, Illicit Weapons Recovere
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Buchiana police have arrested four alleged robbers and recovered weapons and other items from them.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police conducted a raid in Chak No 656-GB and nabbed four outlaws along with illegal weapons.
The accused were on their looting spree when the police arrested them and recovered mobile phones, cash, motorcycles and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner orders implementation of Negahban Ramazan package22 seconds ago
-
Protest in Ganderbal against IIOJK authorities’ anti-people policies20 minutes ago
-
36 candidates submit nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan.20 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme25 minutes ago
-
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project25 minutes ago
-
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme39 minutes ago
-
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting40 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan40 minutes ago
-
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt40 minutes ago
-
IGP orders action over violence against women51 minutes ago
-
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in thwarting North Waziri ..51 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar condemns PTI’s ‘malicious cam ..51 minutes ago