4 robbers arrested in Lyari

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Four suspects involved in street crimes and robberies were arrested during a joint operation carried out by police and Rangers, in Lyari on Tuesday.

According to a private media report, accused arrested were identified as Naseem alies Golo, Bilal alias Barra, Saifullah Niazi, and Salman.

Two pistols and two motorcycles have been confiscated from the accused arrested.

According to police officials, accused Naseem Golo was a close relative of the Lyari's gang war commander Jassim alias Golden and has also been involved in encounters against law enforcement agencies.