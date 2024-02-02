4 robbers arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Roshanwala police have arrested four robbers and recovered weapons, snatched cattle, mobile-phones and motorcycle from them.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that the police, on a tip-off, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting four active members of a gang including ring leader Mohsin Waseer, who were involved in a number of robbery, theft and other street crimes.

The police recovered two buffaloes worth Rs. 1 million, 10 mobile-phones, one motorcycle, weapons and other items from them, while further investigation was under progress, he added.