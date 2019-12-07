UrduPoint.com
4 Robbers Killed In Encounter In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

4 robbers killed in encounter in Multan

Four robbers were killed in encounter with police at Permit Road in the limits of Jalalpur Police in wee hours on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) Four robbers were killed in encounter with police at Permit Road in the limits of Jalalpur Police in wee hours on Saturday.

According to police, about ten robbers were in a looting spree near Haji Pul when a police team reached there.

Seeing police the robbers opened straight firing at police men and robbers managed to escape from the crime scene. Later the police found four robbers in critical wounds there and one of them succumbed to injuries which was identified as Shukat alias Shokee. The identity of other three killed robbers yet to be ascertained.

Police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, two pistols and a motorbike from the site and registered a case against them.

