4 Robbers Looted Passengers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 10:51 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The passengers traveling from Hyderabad to Sanghar in a van were robbed of their mobile phones and cash here on Friday.

The police informed that 4 armed men stopped the van Shah Latif Stop at Budhani police station.

The unidentified robbers looted the passengers and escaped with16 mobile phones and Rs80,000 cash.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

