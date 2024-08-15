4 SDOs Of FESCO Suspended For Misbehaving With Consumers
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Four Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) were suspended on the charge of negligence, delinquency and misbehaviour with consumers.
Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir received complaints against SDO Nazim Abad Subdivision Shoaib-ur-Rehman, SDO Dijkot Subdivision Zeeshan Sarwar, SDO City Subdivision Bhakkar Kazim Raza and DSO City Subdivision Darya Khan Ayyaz Khan that they had not only committed negligence in their official duties by also misbehaved the honorable FESCO consumers by abusing their powers.
Talking serious notice, FESCO Chief suspended these four SDOs and warned the other FESCO officers and officials to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly in addition to dealing with the FESCO consumers politely as the FESCO clients are precious asset of the company.
FESCO Chief also directed the operation staff in all circles, divisions and subdivisions to attend the phone calls immediately and respond prompt for redress of electricity related complaints.
He also directed the FESCO officers to listen to the consumers’ complaints in open courts daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. so that their electricity related issued could be redressed without any delay.
Meanwhile, Director Career Management FESCO Mehmood Ahmad also issued notification for suspension of 4 SDOs, FESCO spokesman added.
