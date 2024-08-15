Open Menu

4 SDOs Of FESCO Suspended For Misbehaving With Consumers

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

4 SDOs of FESCO suspended for misbehaving with consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Four Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) were suspended on the charge of negligence, delinquency and misbehaviour with consumers.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir received complaints against SDO Nazim Abad Subdivision Shoaib-ur-Rehman, SDO Dijkot Subdivision Zeeshan Sarwar, SDO City Subdivision Bhakkar Kazim Raza and DSO City Subdivision Darya Khan Ayyaz Khan that they had not only committed negligence in their official duties by also misbehaved the honorable FESCO consumers by abusing their powers.

Talking serious notice, FESCO Chief suspended these four SDOs and warned the other FESCO officers and officials to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly in addition to dealing with the FESCO consumers politely as the FESCO clients are precious asset of the company.

FESCO Chief also directed the operation staff in all circles, divisions and subdivisions to attend the phone calls immediately and respond prompt for redress of electricity related complaints.

He also directed the FESCO officers to listen to the consumers’ complaints in open courts daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. so that their electricity related issued could be redressed without any delay.

Meanwhile, Director Career Management FESCO Mehmood Ahmad also issued notification for suspension of 4 SDOs, FESCO spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Bhakkar Darya Khan All From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

14 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

14 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

14 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

14 hours ago
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

14 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

14 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

14 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

14 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

14 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan