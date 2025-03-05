4 seriously injured in accident near Kohat Tunnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A motor car met with an accident near Kohat Tunnel in Darra Adam Khel area of Kohat, leaving four people, including two children, seriously injured.

Rescue sources informed on Wednesday that the injured were given initial medical aid and later shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

The injured have been identified as 25-year-old Mudassir, 10-year-old Sikandar, 8-year-old Hoorain, and 28-year-old Aimal.

Rescue officials confirmed that the injured individuals belong to Afghan Refugee Camp No. 3. The accident occurred while they were travelling from Kohat to Peshawar.