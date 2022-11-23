UrduPoint.com

4 Sewerage Disposal Stations Being Upgraded: MD WASA

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

4 sewerage disposal stations being upgraded: MD WASA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jabbar Anwar said on Wednesday that four sewerage disposal stations were being upgraded to improve the drainage system.

In a meeting with a delegation of an urban unit, led by General Manager Environment and Social SafeGuard Urban Unit Abid Hussaini here, the MD said that uplift schemes of laying down new sewerage lines in different areas of the city under the chief minister's package were ongoing besides disposal stations near Akbarabad, Dijkot Road, Gulistan Colony and Chakera.

He said that new machinery had been received which would help drain out the rainwater in the shortest possible time during the next monsoon.

Desilting of channels, solar project, roadside drain, and storage of water were also discussed during the meeting.

