4 Shop Owners sent to Jail for 24 hours, 71000 fine imposed on violators in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) In a crackdown on Tuesday, to ensure compliance with the Ehtram -E- Ramazan Ordinance and price control regulations, 4 persons were sent to jail for 24 hours, while Rs. 71000 fine imposed on violators.

The district administration had continued extensive inspections across various areas, including Rohri, Pano Aqil, New Sukkur, Sukkur City and Saleh Pat talukas of Sukkur district. The inspections targeted hotels, meat shops, vegetable vendors, and other essential commodity sellers to ensure adherence to the prescribed rates and respect for the holy month of Ramazan.

During the inspections, a total of 11 hotels in Rohri were checked, with 3 hotels found violating the Ramazan Ordinance and fine amounting to PKR 5,000 imposed. Similarly, in Pano Aqil, 8 hotels were inspected, and 3 hotels were fined PKR 7,000 for non-compliance. Overall, fines PKR 12,000 were imposed on 6 hotels across the district for violating the Ramazan Ordinance.

In addition to hotel inspections, the district administration carried out price checks at 176 locations across the district. Out of these, 43 reports were found unsatisfactory, resulting in fines PKR 59,000 , while 4 individuals were arrested and sent to jail for 24 hours for violating price control regulations.

According to details, in Sukkur city, Assistant Commissioner City took strict action against a meat seller for overcharging, sending the individual to jail for 24 hours and imposing a fine of PKR 6,000. Similarly, in Saleh Pat, Assistant Commissioner handed over two vegetable sellers to the police for violating price regulations and imposed a fine of PKR 3,500.

In New Sukkur, fine amounts to PKR 6,500 were imposed on violators.

The Mukhtiarkar New Sukkur also took stern action and one individual was fined PKR 25,000 and sent to jail for one day for overcharging. Additionally, 10 individuals were issued warnings for price violations.

In Rohri, Assistant Commissioner issued warnings to 5 individuals for violating price control regulations, and imposed fines of PKR 3,000 on two individuals for overcharging. In PanoAqil, Assistant Commissioner fined 13 individuals a total of PKR 10,000. Similarly Mukhtiarkar Pano Aqil imposed fines of PKR 5,000 on 8 vendors for similar violations.