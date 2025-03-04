4 Shop Owners Sent To Jail For 24 Hours, 71000 Fine Imposed On Violators In Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) In a crackdown on Tuesday, to ensure compliance with the Ehtram -E- Ramazan Ordinance and price control regulations, 4 persons were sent to jail for 24 hours, while Rs. 71000 fine imposed on violators.
The district administration had continued extensive inspections across various areas, including Rohri, Pano Aqil, New Sukkur, Sukkur City and Saleh Pat talukas of Sukkur district. The inspections targeted hotels, meat shops, vegetable vendors, and other essential commodity sellers to ensure adherence to the prescribed rates and respect for the holy month of Ramazan.
During the inspections, a total of 11 hotels in Rohri were checked, with 3 hotels found violating the Ramazan Ordinance and fine amounting to PKR 5,000 imposed. Similarly, in Pano Aqil, 8 hotels were inspected, and 3 hotels were fined PKR 7,000 for non-compliance. Overall, fines PKR 12,000 were imposed on 6 hotels across the district for violating the Ramazan Ordinance.
In addition to hotel inspections, the district administration carried out price checks at 176 locations across the district. Out of these, 43 reports were found unsatisfactory, resulting in fines PKR 59,000 , while 4 individuals were arrested and sent to jail for 24 hours for violating price control regulations.
According to details, in Sukkur city, Assistant Commissioner City took strict action against a meat seller for overcharging, sending the individual to jail for 24 hours and imposing a fine of PKR 6,000. Similarly, in Saleh Pat, Assistant Commissioner handed over two vegetable sellers to the police for violating price regulations and imposed a fine of PKR 3,500.
In New Sukkur, fine amounts to PKR 6,500 were imposed on violators.
The Mukhtiarkar New Sukkur also took stern action and one individual was fined PKR 25,000 and sent to jail for one day for overcharging. Additionally, 10 individuals were issued warnings for price violations.
In Rohri, Assistant Commissioner issued warnings to 5 individuals for violating price control regulations, and imposed fines of PKR 3,000 on two individuals for overcharging. In PanoAqil, Assistant Commissioner fined 13 individuals a total of PKR 10,000. Similarly Mukhtiarkar Pano Aqil imposed fines of PKR 5,000 on 8 vendors for similar violations.
Recent Stories
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 suspects arrested in crackdown6 minutes ago
-
M-Tag enforcement eases traffic flow on motorways15 minutes ago
-
PFA taking measures to ensure qualitative items to consumers in Ramazan25 minutes ago
-
KP Govt notifies key administrative transfers, postings25 minutes ago
-
PES responds to 14 cases36 minutes ago
-
M-Tag enforcement eases traffic flow on motorways45 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Special Technology Zones Authority Amendment Bill 202545 minutes ago
-
Traders cash soaring demand for Irani Saudi Khajoor during Ramazan: Report45 minutes ago
-
FA team inspect food outlets to ensue quality foods45 minutes ago
-
Expert emphasizes need for moderation in eating habits during Ramazan45 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admission deadline to March 2555 minutes ago
-
Ramazan packages distribute among PwDs at PCP55 minutes ago