4 shopkeepers fined for overcharging

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :A district administration on Tuesday imposed fine of Rs 30,000 on four shopkeepers for overcharging.

A team headed by AC Jarranwala Zainul Abideen conducted raids and imposed fine on shopkeepers for violation of price list.

The team also sealed two restaurants on violation anti-corona SOPs.

He also checked prices of fruits, vegetables and other essential items.

