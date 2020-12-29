4 shopkeepers fined for overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :A district administration on Tuesday imposed fine of Rs 30,000 on four shopkeepers for overcharging.

A team headed by AC Jarranwala Zainul Abideen conducted raids and imposed fine on shopkeepers for violation of price list.

The team also sealed two restaurants on violation anti-corona SOPs.

He also checked prices of fruits, vegetables and other essential items.