4 shopkeepers fined over profiteering:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :A price control magistrate imposed fine on four shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering here on Saturday.

A spokesman for the administration said that Magistrate Zafar Hayat Lali inspected 35 shops in different markets and bazaars of the city and found four shopkeepers -- Ashraf, Bashir, Ghulam Shabir and Qaiser Abbas -- involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrate imposed Rs 10,500 fine on the shopkeepers collectively.