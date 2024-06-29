4 Shops Sealed, 21 LPG Cylinders Confiscated
Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Lahore district administration sealed four shops and a mini petrol pump besides confiscating 21 LPG cylinders, three weighing machines and three refilling machines during a crackdown.
Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told the media on Saturday that zero tolerance policy for citizens’ safety is being implemented in true spirit.
The DC warned that no illegal LPG decanting business would be allowed in the city. She emphasized that there would be no compromise on citizens' safety as per the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab. She reiterated that illegal LPG refilling businesses will not be tolerated and urged public cooperation in the crackdown against illegal LPG and mini-petrol pumps. The DC also appealed to the public to avoid purchasing from any illegal outlet and stressed that endangering innocent human lives would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Recent Stories
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP lauded43 seconds ago
-
House’s sanctity must be protected : PA Speaker47 seconds ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter11 minutes ago
-
Judge converts courtroom into birthday celebration for minor kid41 minutes ago
-
Naqvi alerts Islamabad administration on dengue threat51 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews development schemes of Kohat1 hour ago
-
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan1 hour ago
-
Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary celebration concludes2 hours ago
-
DIKhan residents demand action on crime surge2 hours ago
-
Amin elected Chairman of NA Standing Committee for IT2 hours ago
-
Babar congratulated for becoming chairman of standing committee2 hours ago
-
Man killed by unknown killers2 hours ago