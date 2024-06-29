Open Menu

4 Shops Sealed, 21 LPG Cylinders Confiscated

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

4 shops sealed, 21 LPG cylinders confiscated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Lahore district administration sealed four shops and a mini petrol pump besides confiscating 21 LPG cylinders, three weighing machines and three refilling machines during a crackdown.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told the media on Saturday that zero tolerance policy for citizens’ safety is being implemented in true spirit.

The DC warned that no illegal LPG decanting business would be allowed in the city. She emphasized that there would be no compromise on citizens' safety as per the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab. She reiterated that illegal LPG refilling businesses will not be tolerated and urged public cooperation in the crackdown against illegal LPG and mini-petrol pumps. The DC also appealed to the public to avoid purchasing from any illegal outlet and stressed that endangering innocent human lives would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

