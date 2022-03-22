4 shops sealed for illegal decanting

Civil Defence team on Tuesday sealed four shops on the charge of illegal decanting of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Civil Defence team on Tuesday sealed four shops on the charge of illegal decanting of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas).

A spokesman for the local administration said that Civil Defence team carried out checking of various gas shops and found four shopkeepers involved in illegal LGP decanting in Ghulam Muhammad, Bhaiwala, Jhumra Road and Thatha Bridge Canal Road.

The shops have been sealed and applications were forwarded to concerned police stationsfor the registration of cases against the accused.