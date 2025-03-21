4 shops sealed for illegal gas decanting

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir conducted an anti-decanting operation, sealing four shops involved in illegal gas refilling.

The Assistant Commissioner stated that illegal gas decanting poses a serious risk to public safety and reiterated the administration’s zero-tolerance policy. He emphasized that monitoring across the tehsil will continue and strict action will be taken against violators.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps against such illegal activities to ensure public safety, warning that no one will be allowed to endanger human lives.