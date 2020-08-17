UrduPoint.com
4 Shops Sealed Over Selling Unhygienic Items

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:29 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed four shops in different parts of the city on charge of selling unhygienic items.

PFA spokesman said on Monday that the teams checked various shops in the city and found Azaan General Store, Bara Milk Shop & Tea Stall, Kakko Black Cafe and Shahid Food Points involved in selling unhygienic food items including adulterated milk, expired items, etc.

Therefore, PFA teams sealed these four shops and destroyed 550 liter spurious milk which was confiscated from milk shop, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

