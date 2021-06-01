UrduPoint.com
4 Smugglers Held, Narcotics, Arms Recovered: Police

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :City police here Tuesday foiled separate bids of arms and narcotics smuggling and arrested four smugglers including a woman.

Mattani police recovered eight rifles, 13 pistols, and 1700 cartridges from hidden cavities of a Suzuki van during snap checking of vehicles.

Police also arrested a smuggler.

In another action Chamkani police recovered 36 Kg hashish from a car and arrested three alleged smugglers including a woman.

All the arrested confessed to their crimes and the cases against them have been registered in concerned police stations.

More Stories From Pakistan

