4 Smugglers Held, Narcotics, Arms Recovered: Police
Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :City police here Tuesday foiled separate bids of arms and narcotics smuggling and arrested four smugglers including a woman.
Mattani police recovered eight rifles, 13 pistols, and 1700 cartridges from hidden cavities of a Suzuki van during snap checking of vehicles.
Police also arrested a smuggler.
In another action Chamkani police recovered 36 Kg hashish from a car and arrested three alleged smugglers including a woman.
All the arrested confessed to their crimes and the cases against them have been registered in concerned police stations.