4 smugglers held, narcotics recovered

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics team Swabi Saturday in separate raids arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 4057 gram hashish, 452 gram heroin, two digital scales from their possession.

According to police, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib Khan, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Noorul Amin Khan, anti-narcotics team incharge Inspector Akbar Ali on a tip off raided on the points of narcotics dealers at different areas of Kalo Khan.

The team arrested Wahid Ali resident of Dagai, Zubair and Irfan resident of Tarlandi and an unidentified person.

FIRs have been registered against them and further investigation was underway.