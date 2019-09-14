4 soldiers martyred in firing from across Pak-Afghan border

(@imziishan)

Four soldiers embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) and another got injured in two separate firing incidents in tribal areas near western border, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Four soldiers embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) and another got injured in two separate firing incidents in tribal areas near western border , Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

In the first incident, miscreants fired at a routine patrolling party of security forces near Abba Khel, Spinwam in North Waziristan late last night.

Resultantly, Sepoy Akhtar Hussain, 23, a resident of District Baltistan was martyred. In exchange of fire, two miscreants were killed.

In the second incident, terrorists from across the Pak-Afghan border fired on the Pakistan Army troops busy in border fencing in Dir. Consequently, three soldiers, including Lance Naik Said Amin Afridi, 28, resident of District Khyber; Lance Naik Muhammad Shoaib Swati, 31, resident of District Manshera; and Sepoy Kashif Ali, 22, resident of District Nowshera embraced Shahadat while another was injured.