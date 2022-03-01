UrduPoint.com

4 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022

Police have busted three member gang of vehicle lifter and recovered 04 stolen motorcycles and vehicle Suzuki from their possession, informed police spokesman here Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Police have busted three member gang of vehicle lifter and recovered 04 stolen motorcycles and vehicle Suzuki from their possession, informed police spokesman here Tuesday.

During course of action, Naseerabad police held the gang identified as Sajid, Arshad and Ali Raza.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused have previously been charged on vehicle theft, burglary and robbery cases.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police team adding that the criminals who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.

CPO made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

