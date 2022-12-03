4 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 04 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

The gang was identified as Qurban and Nauman.

Civil Lines police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police team adding that other facilitators of the accused will be arrested. He said that the crackdown against organized and active gangs will be accelerated.