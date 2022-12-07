UrduPoint.com

4 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused who was involved in motorcycle theft and recovered four stolen bikes from his possession.

According to the police spokesman, Bani police held Faizan, involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of police team and said that accused will be brought to court with solid evidence, such elements who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 29 professional beggars during the operation. The professional beggars were held from different areas of the city. SSP Operations Rawalpindi said that operations will be continued against professional beggars in the future.

