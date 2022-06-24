4 street criminals, motorcycle lifters arrested

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four members of a gang involved in street crimes and motorcycle lifting cases and recovered cash, four motorcycles and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Friday.

He informed that Gungmandi Police recovered Rs 236,000 cash, mobile phones, four stolen motorcycles and weapons from the accused who have been identified as Nabi Gul, Khayal Muhammad, Bakhtiyar and Lal.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of Gangmandi police adding that whoever deprives citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.

