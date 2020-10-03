UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Students Of KMC Tested Corona Positive, Girl Hotel Closed For Two Weeks: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 09:21 PM

4 students of KMC tested corona positive, girl hotel closed for two weeks: Spokesman

As many as four girl students of Khyber Medical College (KMC) were tested corona positive here at girls hostel on Saturday followed by closure of the hostel for two-week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :As many as four girl students of Khyber Medical College (KMC) were tested corona positive here at girls hostel on Saturday followed by closure of the hostel for two-week.

The spokesman of KMC said that the COVID-19 tests of all the four suspected students were declared positive after which they were quarantined in separate rooms of Khyber Teaching Hospital, adding that soon after diagnosis of COVID-19 the administration decided to conduct corona tests of all the staff members and other students at the hotels.

He said a four-member team has been constituted to take samples from all the 198 female students at KMC hostel for corona test.

The spokesman said that the college administration immediately carried out disinfection spray in hostel premises and also set up a quarantine centre for teachers and students at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, he said the girl hostel would remain closed for two-week.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

UK, EU leaders agree to keep talking in bid for Br ..

2 minutes ago

CDA invites consultancy proposals for flyover at r ..

2 minutes ago

Lampard won't rule out Hudson-Odoi Bayern move

2 minutes ago

Homemade Bomb Found in Commuter Train in German Ci ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Fujairah; ..

23 minutes ago

Ganna pink with delight after taking first Giro d' ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.