4 students of KMC tested corona positive, girl hotel closed for two weeks: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :As many as four girl students of Khyber Medical College (KMC) were tested corona positive here at girls hostel on Saturday followed by closure of the hostel for two-week.

The spokesman of KMC said that the COVID-19 tests of all the four suspected students were declared positive after which they were quarantined in separate rooms of Khyber Teaching Hospital, adding that soon after diagnosis of COVID-19 the administration decided to conduct corona tests of all the staff members and other students at the hotels.

He said a four-member team has been constituted to take samples from all the 198 female students at KMC hostel for corona test.

The spokesman said that the college administration immediately carried out disinfection spray in hostel premises and also set up a quarantine centre for teachers and students at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, he said the girl hostel would remain closed for two-week.