4 Students To Present Pakistan In IOI

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) is proudly announce that four outstanding students have been selected to represent Pakistan in International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education(FBISE) is proudly announce that four outstanding students have been selected to represent Pakistan in International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI).

These talented individuals have exhibited unparalleled prowess in the field of computer programming and are poised to make their marks on the global stage, said a press release on Wednesday.

The final selection process for the IOI contests consisted of three phases, designed to identify the most promising talents within our ranks.

The final phase, held through the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) and Tim Olimpiade Komputer Indonesia (TOKI) contests on May 26, 2024, witnessed four students achieving outstanding scores, securing their spots in the final round.

Without further ado, we proudly present the outstanding students who will carry our nation's flag at the IOI including Ghulam Junaid s/o Ghulam Bari Billah, Kaleem Raza Syed s/o Syed Irfan Raza, Muhammad Saram s/o Shahid Bashir Bhatti and Muhammad Umair Ahmad Mirza s/o Noor Ahmad.

According to the Federal Board, their dedication, talent, and passion for computer programming have propelled them to this prestigious platform, and we have full confidence in their ability to showcase the brilliance and innovation that Pakistan embodies.

