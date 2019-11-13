4 Sub-Inspectors promoted in Sargodha

Inspector General of Punjab Police Arif Nawaz Khan has promoted four Sub-Inspectors up to the post of Inspector of Sargodha Region

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Arif Nawaz Khan has promoted four Sub-Inspectors up to the post of Inspector of Sargodha Region.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that according to notification Sub-Inspectors including Imran Saeed, Nazar Iqbal, Abdul Sattar and Muhammad Zubair have been promoted up to the post of Inspector.