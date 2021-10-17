UrduPoint.com

4 Suspected Dacoits Held After Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 10:10 PM

4 suspected dacoits held after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested four alleged dacoits after cross firing in the jurisdiction of Hali Road Police Station.

A patrolling police party of P.S Hali Road, acting on a tip off, reached at American Quartets where armed motorcyclists started firing at them.

The police retaliated in self defence and as a result three alleged dacoits identified as Shah Nawaz alias Shano Chandio, Fayaz Abro and Allahyar alias Katoo Malano were arrested on the spot while another suspect Amir alias Naem Soomro escaped from the scene, but later the police also nabbed him from Makrani railway crossing.

Police also recovered arms along with live rounds and three motor bikes from their possession and cases were registered under sections 353, 324 and 34 PPC, 23-A Sindh Arms Act against all accused at Hali Road Police Station.

The arrested accused during preliminary interrogation admitted that they were part of a dacoit gang and were in the area to commit crime.

According to the Police spokesman, the arrested accused are also involved in different crime incidents to A Section police.

Related Topics

Sindh Firing Police Police Station Road Sunday All From P

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed ..

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intel ..

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and A ..

Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and Avangard Omsk for three-day ‘ ..

56 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certifi ..

Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certificates through WhatsApp

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Community Development showcases tech s ..

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GL ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.