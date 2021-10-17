4 suspected dacoits held after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested four alleged dacoits after cross firing in the jurisdiction of Hali Road Police Station.

A patrolling police party of P.S Hali Road, acting on a tip off, reached at American Quartets where armed motorcyclists started firing at them.

The police retaliated in self defence and as a result three alleged dacoits identified as Shah Nawaz alias Shano Chandio, Fayaz Abro and Allahyar alias Katoo Malano were arrested on the spot while another suspect Amir alias Naem Soomro escaped from the scene, but later the police also nabbed him from Makrani railway crossing.

Police also recovered arms along with live rounds and three motor bikes from their possession and cases were registered under sections 353, 324 and 34 PPC, 23-A Sindh Arms Act against all accused at Hali Road Police Station.

The arrested accused during preliminary interrogation admitted that they were part of a dacoit gang and were in the area to commit crime.

According to the Police spokesman, the arrested accused are also involved in different crime incidents to A Section police.