4 suspected 'mainpuri, Gutka' dealers held by Police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The Police has arrested 4 accused while conducting operations against the sale and manufacture of Gutka and Main Puri across the district.

On the special directives of SSP Amjad Shaikh, CI Police has arrested the accused allegedly involved in the selling of health-hazardous Mainpuri and Gutka while conducting operations in the limits of different police stations and cases were registered against them.

The police arrested the accused Taufiq Malik from Hussainabad, Irfan alias Muna from Tando Jam, Nadeem Khanzada from Phuleli and Naveed Gadi from Hali Road and recovered Main Puri and Gutka from their possession while cases have been registered against the accused.

According to the spokesman, CIA Police also initiated interrogation of the accused.