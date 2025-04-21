4 suspects arrested in operation against criminal elements

Under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the police conducted operations against criminal elements, arresting 4 suspects and recovering narcotics and illegal weapons

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the police conducted operations against criminal elements, arresting 4 suspects and recovering narcotics and illegal weapons.

According to police spokesperson, A-Section Police conducted two separate operations. In the first, they arrested an absconder named Ghulam Mustafa alias Musto Mallah, recovering a 30-bore pistol used in criminal activities.

The accused was a most-wanted criminal by A-Section Police and was involved in multiple cases including FIR No. 108/2025 under Sections 380, 457(2), 34 PPC and FIR No. 399/402 PPC registered at A-Section Police Station.

In the second operation, A-Section Police arrested Babar Arain and recovered 5 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Meanwhile, B-Section Police, during routine patrolling, acted on secret information and arrested Subhan Ali Sial, who was involved in drug peddling. Police recovered 1190 grams of hashish from his possession.

A case under the Narcotics Act has been registered against him. In another operation, Daulatpur Police, during snap checking, arrested drug peddler Muhammad Amin Arain and recovered a large quantity of hazardous gutka and supari from his possession.

A case under the Narcotics Act has also been registered against him. Spokesperson said that Shaheed Benazirabad Police remains committed to eradicating crime and ensuring public safety.

