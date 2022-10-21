UrduPoint.com

4 Suspects Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 09:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The police of four police stations have arrested four suspects during snap-checking and recovered illegal weapons from their possession in areas lying within their jurisdiction.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that patrolling teams of four police stations including PS Abbasnagar, PS Ahmadpur, PS Khairpur Tamewali, and PS Uch Sharif intercepted four suspected persons, respectively, and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The recovered weapons included one revolver, one mini automatic gun, and two pistols. The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probing was in process.

