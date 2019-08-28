4 suspects caught in Sargodha

Police on Wednesday arrested four suspects from Bhera, Bhalwal and Shahpur city police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) -:Police on Wednesday arrested four suspects from Bhera, Bhalwal and Shahpur city police limits.

A police spokesman said police teams headed by DSP Bhalwal Ghualm Abbas, DSP Shahpur Khalid Mehmood along with law enforcement agencies, Elite Force and special branch conducted search operation in surrounding areas of Markazi Imambargahs of Bhalwal, Bhera and Shahpur City and after checking over 1000 people through bio metric system assumed custody of four suspects for investigation.