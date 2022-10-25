4 suspects held, 14 liquor bottles seized

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four suspects and seized 14 bottles of liquor from their possession here on Tuesday.

According to spokesman, a police party headed by DSP Latifabad Hamid Ali Bhurgari arrested 4 suspects identified as Muhammad Rashid Shah, Muhammad Shafiq Shah, Abdul Rahim Ansari and Arslan Khanzada during patrolling and seized 14 bottles of liquor from their possession.

The spokesman said that police, while taking into custody the liquor bottles, also registered a case against the accused under section 3/4 PEHO.