4 suspects held during search operation in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police on Monday arrested four suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation here in Jhal Chakiyan police area

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Monday arrested four suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation here in Jhal Chakiyan police area.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police teams, along with law enforcement agencies, conducted bio-metric identification of 40 people, besides searching 20 houses in the areas of chak 52 NB, 52 NB and surroundings of Jhal Chakiyan police station.

They arrested four outlaws on the charges of Tenant Act violations, drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons.