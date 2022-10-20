4 suspects held, hashish, liquor seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The police intensified operations against drug dealers and arrested 4 accused from different areas and seized hashish, liquor from their possession.

According to the spokesman, on the direction of SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, the operation against drug trade has been accelerated in the limits of various police stations across the district.

The City police arrested a suspect identified as Shehzada Rizwan Siddiqui and seized 640 grams hashish from his possession.

Hussainabad Police arrested three suspects identified as Raza Ali Mastoi, Yasir Arain and Nasir Oad and seized 33 bottles of liquor from their possession.