4 suspended on account of corruption in CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended its four officers and officials on charges of corruptions and inefficiency.

These officers have been suspended in terms of clause 8.05 of CDA Employees Service Regulation – 1992. The matter has been also referred to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for detailed investigations.

The officers and officials who have been suspended includes Sohail Jameel Chohan, Assistant Director (Admitting) One Window Directorate, Aftab Ahmed Jafrani HRO-V, HRD (the then EMO Estate Affectees Section, L&R Directorate, Muhammad Waqas Junior Assistant One Window Operation Directorate and Sameer Bashir, Junior Assistant, Land and Rehabilitation Directorate.

The officers and officials have been suspended allegedly on account of illegal transfer of plot No.833, 838 and 538 in sector I-12/4. The Authority asked the Land Directorate to provide files of these plots subsequently it was transpired that files were not present in the record room of Land Directorate.

The matter was inquired from One Window Directorate. On perusal of record of One Window Directorate, it was revealed that these files were admitted in the admitting section, however, interestingly Land Directorate did not have any record of sending these files to One Wind Directorate and not receipt from One Window Directorate which shows that officials at One Window and Land Directorate are apparently involved in these illegal transactions.

In this connection, a preliminary inquiry was conducted wherein it has been reported that the above mentioned four (04) officers and officials of Land Directorate and One Window are involved in this illegal activity.

Taking serious action Authority has requested FIA for carrying out detailed investigation in this regard so that stern action against culprits could be taken accordingly.