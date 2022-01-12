4 teenagers killed in road mishap

Atleast four teenagers were killed in a road mishap occurred here on Wednesday near River Kabul at Mardan Road, the official of Rescue1122 said

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) : Atleast four teenagers were killed in a road mishap occurred here on Wednesday near River Kabul at Mardan Road, the official of Rescue1122 said.

According to details, a brick-truckload head-on collision with a tractor-trolley due to brake failure killed four teenagers on the spot.

The officials of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Qazi Medical Complex for completion of medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified Ghafoor 15, Imran 12, Ikram 18 while the other youngster remained unidentified till the filling of this report.