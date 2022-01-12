UrduPoint.com

4 Teenagers Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 10:32 PM

4 teenagers killed in road mishap

Atleast four teenagers were killed in a road mishap occurred here on Wednesday near River Kabul at Mardan Road, the official of Rescue1122 said

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) : Atleast four teenagers were killed in a road mishap occurred here on Wednesday near River Kabul at Mardan Road, the official of Rescue1122 said.

According to details, a brick-truckload head-on collision with a tractor-trolley due to brake failure killed four teenagers on the spot.

The officials of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Qazi Medical Complex for completion of medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified Ghafoor 15, Imran 12, Ikram 18 while the other youngster remained unidentified till the filling of this report.

Related Topics

Kabul Road Mardan Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PTI Govt committed to bring about socio-economic c ..

PTI Govt committed to bring about socio-economic changes in AJK: Qayyum Niazi

4 minutes ago
 Prices hit four-decade high in 2021 as inflation l ..

Prices hit four-decade high in 2021 as inflation lashes US economy

4 minutes ago
 US sanctions five North Koreans after missile laun ..

US sanctions five North Koreans after missile launch

4 minutes ago
 Govt. providing facilities to expedite repatriatio ..

Govt. providing facilities to expedite repatriation from Afghanistan: Saif

4 minutes ago
 NATO Collectively Preparing for Every Eventuality ..

NATO Collectively Preparing for Every Eventuality With Russia if Diplomacy Fails ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkey to further strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan, Turkey to further strengthen bilateral ties: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.