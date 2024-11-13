4 Terrorists Including Ring Leader Sana @ Baru Killed In IBO In Kech District
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 10:46 PM
Security Force killed four terrorists including a high value target, terrorist ring leader Sana @ Baru in intelligence based operation ((IBO) on Tuesday night in general area Balgatar of Kech District on reported presence of terrorists
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Security Force killed four terrorists including a high value target, terrorist ring leader Sana @ Baru in intelligence based operation ((IBO) on Tuesday night in general area Balgatar of Kech District on reported presence of terrorists.
“During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, four terrorists including a High Value Target, Terrorist ring leader Sana @ Baru were killed,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
“He was a focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for so called Majeed Brigade in District Kech and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies,” it further said.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.
“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it added.
Recent Stories
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters
Experts call for urgent need of modern technology for Pakistani farmers to comba ..
SSGC launches winter safety campaign; cautions customers to use gas wisely
President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for operation in Kech
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Pakistan
Murad, U.S Diplomat discuss climate resilience, investment, social uplift
Humayun Khan to launch inmate health screening program in KPK Prisons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder14 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water14 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff14 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech14 minutes ago
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari20 minutes ago
-
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters20 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent need of modern technology for Pakistani farmers to combat climate change20 minutes ago
-
SSGC launches winter safety campaign; cautions customers to use gas wisely5 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for operation in Kech5 minutes ago
-
Week-long professional development course for female lawyers of KP, Baluchistan continues5 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
Murad, U.S Diplomat discuss climate resilience, investment, social uplift5 minutes ago