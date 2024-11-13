4 terrorists including ring leader Sana @ Baru killed in IBO in Kech District

Security Force killed four terrorists including a high value target, terrorist ring leader Sana @ Baru in intelligence based operation ((IBO) on Tuesday night in general area Balgatar of Kech District on reported presence of terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Security Force killed four terrorists including a high value target, terrorist ring leader Sana @ Baru in intelligence based operation ((IBO) on Tuesday night in general area Balgatar of Kech District on reported presence of terrorists.

“During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, four terrorists including a High Value Target, Terrorist ring leader Sana @ Baru were killed,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

“He was a focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for so called Majeed Brigade in District Kech and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies,” it further said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it added.