4 terrorists, three inmates killed in North Waziristan: CTD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :At least four terrorists and three inmates were killed on MirAli bypass road in North Waziristan.

According to counter terrorism department spokesman, four terrorists were killed after they attacked the vehicle of law enforcers carrying prisoners at Tehsil Mir Ali in North Waziristan on late Monday night.

The vehicle of law enforcers was transporting the inmates from Miranshah to Bannu that came under attack on Mir Ali bypass road.

The law enforcers successfully repulsed the attack. All three inmates in the van were also killed due to the firing of the terrorists.

The slain terrorists were wanted by law enforcers in a number of heinous crimes.