4 thieves arrested in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Nishatabad police claimed on Monday to have arrested four thieves and recovered cash, valuables and illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested 4 thieves identified as Abdul Ghaffar, Imtiaz,Kamran and Zohaib and recovered Rs 180,000, a klashnikov, a pistol and illicit weapons from them.

Further investigation was underway.