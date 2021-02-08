UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Thieves Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 second ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

4 thieves arrested in faisalabad

Nishatabad police claimed on Monday to have arrested four thieves and recovered cash, valuables and illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Nishatabad police claimed on Monday to have arrested four thieves and recovered cash, valuables and illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested 4 thieves identified as Abdul Ghaffar, Imtiaz,Kamran and Zohaib and recovered Rs 180,000, a klashnikov, a pistol and illicit weapons from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

EU to Host Syrian Donor Conference from March 29-3 ..

3 seconds ago

Borsa Istanbul launches support for intermediary f ..

5 seconds ago

Tweener, tickings-off as 'pretty average' Kyrgios ..

7 seconds ago

39 FETO suspects arrested in simultaneous raids

8 minutes ago

Exports increase 5.53% in seven months

8 minutes ago

Glacier disaster survivor recounts escape from Him ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.