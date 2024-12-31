4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Police have arrested four thieves and recovered stolen motorcar, mobile phones and cash money from their possession in the limits of Giloti Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

The police team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police(ASP) Ali Hamza, along with Station House Officer (SHO) Gulti Bashir Ahmed Khan and In-charge Investigation Israr Hussain, conducted a successful operation against thieves and robbers and arrested four accused involved in incident of motorcar, cash money and mobile phone theft.

The arrested accused identified as Khurshid son of Shadi Khan, resident of Madakhel, Ehsan son of Shadi Khel, resident of Madakhel. while 02 more accused involved in the incident have also been taken to court for BBA and have been included in the investigation.

Police recovered stolen motor car, 3 mobile phones and Rs. 343,000 in cash from their possession.

Police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.