Open Menu

4 Thieves Arrested: Stolen Motorcar, Mobile Phones, Cash Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 10:40 PM

4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered

Police have arrested four thieves and recovered stolen motorcar, mobile phones and cash money from their possession in the limits of Giloti Police Station here on Tuesday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Police have arrested four thieves and recovered stolen motorcar, mobile phones and cash money from their possession in the limits of Giloti Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

The police team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police(ASP) Ali Hamza, along with Station House Officer (SHO) Gulti Bashir Ahmed Khan and In-charge Investigation Israr Hussain, conducted a successful operation against thieves and robbers and arrested four accused involved in incident of motorcar, cash money and mobile phone theft.

The arrested accused identified as Khurshid son of Shadi Khan, resident of Madakhel, Ehsan son of Shadi Khel, resident of Madakhel. while 02 more accused involved in the incident have also been taken to court for BBA and have been included in the investigation.

Police recovered stolen motor car, 3 mobile phones and Rs. 343,000 in cash from their possession.

Police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Marriage Car Money From Court

Recent Stories

Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, a ..

Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..

44 seconds ago
 Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahra ..

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8

12 minutes ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

5 minutes ago
 OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effecti ..

OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year

12 minutes ago
 SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence

SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence

2 minutes ago
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to t ..

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals

2 minutes ago
 Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surg ..

Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber

27 minutes ago
 4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones ..

4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered

2 minutes ago
 Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Divisio ..

Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits N ..

2 minutes ago
 Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful s ..

Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German ..

Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan