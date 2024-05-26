4 Thieves Arrested, Stolen Valuables Recovered
May 26, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Qutabpur police have apprehended four thieves and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched in the area on Sunday.
Holding a press conference, SP Cantt division Javed Tahir Majeed said that the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar while taking notices on the rising incidents of valuable theft in the area, directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals.
He said that police arrested four thieves and recovered stolen valuables from their possession by tracing various cases.
The SP added that the arrested criminals have also confessed a robbery case reported at Babu Pir Chowk in which they looted cash from a medical store in premises of Qutabpur police station about two days ago.
He maintained that further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries expected from them.
