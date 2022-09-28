4 thieves held for stealing transformers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The local administration of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) along with local police have arrested four outlaws who were allegedly involved in stealing electric transformers.

According to police sources, SDO MEPCO Wasim Ahmed Qureshi along with other officials conducted a raid in the limits of Sanawan police station.

The raiding team found four thieves allegedly stealing electric transformers, while the thieves were handed over to police.

Police have registered the case against the thieves and also seized two motorcycles from their possession. .