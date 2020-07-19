4 traffic wardens suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, July19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer, Hassan A Saad Alvi suspended four traffic wardens over corruption charges.

Police sources said Sunday that on receiving complaints of corruption against four traffic wardens, including two sub inspectors, the DPO assigned inquiry to DSP Circle Mianwali ,Shaukat Ali.

The inquiry declared the said traffic wardens guilty of corruption .

In the light of the inquiry report the DPO suspended the four traffic wardens-- sub inspectors Makhdoom Farooq, Muhammad Sultan, ASI warden Ali khan and assistant warden Ikraam Ullah.