4 truckloads of relief items sent for flood affectees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The divisional administration, in collaboration with Faizan-e-Madina of Dawat-e-Islami Madina Town, has dispatched four truckloads of relief items to the flood affectees of Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz appreciated the contribution of Dawat-e-Islami and said that the donation would be distributed among the flood-stricken people fairly and transparently.

The relief goods were comprised of warm clothes, quilts and other necessary items of winter season in addition to the food items, he added.