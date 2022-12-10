UrduPoint.com

4 Truckloads Of Relief Items Sent For Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 08:59 PM

4 truckloads of relief items sent for flood affectees

The divisional administration, in collaboration with Faizan-e-Madina of Dawat-e-Islami Madina Town, has dispatched four truckloads of relief items to the flood affectees of Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz appreciated the contribution of Dawat-e-Islami and said that the donation would be distributed among the flood-stricken people fairly and transparently.

The relief goods were comprised of warm clothes, quilts and other necessary items of winter season in addition to the food items, he added.

