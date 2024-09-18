4 UK professors deliver lectures at Hamdard University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Four professors of the University of Essex, United Kingdom have delivered guest lectures at the Hamdard University's (HU) main campus on Wednesday after which the senior academics of the both the institutions discussed ways and means to further enhance cooperation among each other.

Prof Laura Sudulich pointed out that about half the world’s population, would have voted in elections by the end of this year. She said that as opposed to the past practice of discussing policies and plans during election campaigns, candidates as well as their voters are more fixated nowadays on factors that were once deemed less important.

Turning to the US presidential election, Prof Sudulich pointed out that in 2016 Donald Trump had to work hard to earn the right to become the Republican candidate as several well-known politicians were competing against him in the primaries. “But this year, there was not much competition and he became his party’s candidate rather easily. There was not a lot of public interest in the primaries, as a result.”

Prof Simon Weidenholzer spoke at length about ways in which coordination problems may be solved by using game theory. He said making sense of measurements in a country where metric system is used as well as the imperial system, or making sense of railway schedules in a country where there are several time zones, becomes extremely difficult at times.

He, however, explained at length how game theory could be applied to solve all such problems.

In his presentation on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Prof Antonio da Silva explained how the evolving technology can be utilised to enhance teaching and learning in educational institutions.

He agreed with the contention that under some situations AI could render certain jobs obsolete. Prof Joe Bailey of the Essex University’s school of Mathematics, Statistics and Actuarial Science also delivered a lecture. Senior HU staff who welcomed the guests were Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences Prof Dr Abdul Aziz and Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities Prof Dr Asadullah Larik. The session held in the university’s main auditorium was moderated by Faizan Ali.

Later, HU’s Chancellor Ms Sadia Rashid, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan and Registrar Kaleem A. Ghias discussed with the professors of the University of Essex the possibility of further enhancing the cooperation between the two universities particularly in the area of student exchanges.